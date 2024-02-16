Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.770-0.810 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $760.0 million-$780.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $778.0 million. Upwork also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.77-$0.81 EPS.

Upwork Price Performance

NASDAQ UPWK traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,153,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,792. Upwork has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $16.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.74 and a beta of 1.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Upwork from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Upwork from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Upwork from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 27,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $421,429.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,107,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,160,019. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 27,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $421,429.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,107,098 shares in the company, valued at $17,160,019. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Steele sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $206,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,090.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,028 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,302. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upwork

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 575.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Featured Stories

