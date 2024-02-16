Concorde Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Concorde Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Brickley Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.06. 2,194,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,842,959. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.11. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $100.98.

