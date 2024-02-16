Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS.

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE TMHC traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.91. The company had a trading volume of 190,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,598. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.12. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $34.10 and a 12 month high of $57.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taylor Morrison Home

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $7,555,660.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,337. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $7,555,660.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,337. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 33,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $1,871,736.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,782.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,443 shares of company stock worth $9,556,047. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Taylor Morrison Home

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.2% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 10,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 32,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

