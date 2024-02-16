QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS.

QuantumScape Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of QS traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,121,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,673,994. The company has a quick ratio of 24.57, a current ratio of 24.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $13.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average of $6.89. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 4.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on QuantumScape from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $4.70 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.71.

Insider Activity at QuantumScape

In related news, insider Mohit Singh sold 174,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $1,492,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 642,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,486.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other QuantumScape news, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 69,309 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $465,756.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 292,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,567.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 174,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $1,492,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 642,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,486.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 667,478 shares of company stock worth $4,932,098 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuantumScape

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 49.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 595.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 19,462.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 9,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

