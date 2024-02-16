Wealthsource Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.45. The company had a trading volume of 132,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,005. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.81 and a 12-month high of $105.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.05.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

