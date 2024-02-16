Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 5,598 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,598 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

ESGD traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $76.24. 228,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,077. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.74 and a 12 month high of $76.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.918 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.