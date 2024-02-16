Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,173,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,969 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.41% of Ecolab worth $198,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,229,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,864,760,000 after acquiring an additional 141,180 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,632,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $862,321,000 after acquiring an additional 21,107 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,730,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $696,424,000 after acquiring an additional 144,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,784,000 after acquiring an additional 32,366 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $216.55. 284,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,938. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.87 and a 1-year high of $221.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.92.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.60%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,887.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,887.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ecolab from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $193.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.88.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

