Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 198,814 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,321,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,814 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.45% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $459,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $89.84. The company had a trading volume of 811,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,647. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $58.40 and a 1 year high of $90.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.