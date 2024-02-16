Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 918,259 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,930 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $469,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.67.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Trading Down 0.7 %

INTU stock traded down $4.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $659.42. 490,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $384.05 and a fifty-two week high of $664.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $622.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $559.32. The company has a market capitalization of $184.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.60, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

