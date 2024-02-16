PVH (NYSE:PVH) Sets New 12-Month High at $131.77

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $131.77 and last traded at $130.96, with a volume of 135042 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PVH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PVH from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on PVH from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on PVH from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on PVH from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.40.

PVH Stock Up 2.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.18.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.16. PVH had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Julie Fuller sold 14,290 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total value of $1,554,037.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,771.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Julie Fuller sold 14,290 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total value of $1,554,037.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,771.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 18,900 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total value of $2,186,541.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,274.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,440 shares of company stock worth $5,198,462 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PVH

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in PVH by 943.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,353,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,733 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in PVH by 15.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,198,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $550,762,000 after purchasing an additional 987,957 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in PVH by 26.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,407,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $204,601,000 after purchasing an additional 506,374 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PVH by 648.1% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 581,289 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,987,000 after purchasing an additional 503,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PVH during the fourth quarter valued at $32,359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

