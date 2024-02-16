Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stake Lowered by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,199,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,176 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Roku were worth $225,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Roku by 693.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Roku during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Roku by 58.3% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Roku during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU traded down $20.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.76. 17,756,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,806,040. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.03. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.62 and a twelve month high of $108.84.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.72 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 34.61%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROKU. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Cannonball Research upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.61.

In other news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 33,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $3,499,767.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 33,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $3,499,767.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $2,262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,780,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,095 shares of company stock valued at $10,760,420. Corporate insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

