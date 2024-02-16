Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.060-0.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $580.0 million-$590.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $586.2 million. Fastly also updated its FY24 guidance to $(0.06)-$0.00 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FSLY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fastly from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Fastly from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fastly from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.25.

Fastly Trading Down 3.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

FSLY stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.78. The stock had a trading volume of 6,262,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,758,866. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85. Fastly has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.73.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 21,875 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $551,031.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,050,259 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $152,406,024.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,730 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $98,785.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 462,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,976,672.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 391,088 shares of company stock valued at $7,316,474. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastly

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Fastly in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastly by 13,926.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastly by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Fastly by 886.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

