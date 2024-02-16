Short Interest in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Declines By 8.6%

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 660,100 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the January 15th total of 722,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of RLI in a research report on Friday, January 26th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on RLI
Institutional Trading of RLI
RLI Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of RLI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.91. The company had a trading volume of 137,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,551. RLI has a 1-year low of $123.04 and a 1-year high of $149.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. RLI had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $433.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that RLI will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
RLI Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. RLI’s payout ratio is 16.31%.
About RLI
RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than RLI
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 5 Semiconductor stocks under $10
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- DraftKings: New highs not a gamble for this market
Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.