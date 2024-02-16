Short Interest in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR) Drops By 8.7%

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800,000 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the January 15th total of 7,450,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 918,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirion Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 81,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Mirion Technologies by 7.9% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Mirion Technologies by 6.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Mirion Technologies by 8.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC grew its position in Mirion Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 501,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MIR shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Mirion Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Mirion Technologies from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Mirion Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Mirion Technologies stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.97. 791,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,346. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average of $8.59. Mirion Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial.

