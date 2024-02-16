UnlimitedIP Price Tops $0.0100 on Major Exchanges (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (UIP) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 16th. UnlimitedIP has a market capitalization of $16.75 million and $1,262.41 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UnlimitedIP coin can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UnlimitedIP Coin Profile

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,679,985,525 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.uip.group.

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Unlimited (BTCU) is a cryptocurrency . Bitcoin Unlimited has a current supply of 2,839,985,525.01 with 1,679,985,525.0099177 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Unlimited is 0.01003811 USD and is up 0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.uip.group.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

