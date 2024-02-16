Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,647,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,540,369 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 0.6% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.37% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $1,301,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,566,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,601,898. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.27.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.2119 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

