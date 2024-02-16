Fusionist 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $81.48 Million (ACE)

Fusionist (ACE) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One Fusionist token can now be purchased for about $10.40 or 0.00020031 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Fusionist has traded up 22.9% against the US dollar. Fusionist has a market cap of $228.40 million and $81.48 million worth of Fusionist was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Fusionist

Fusionist’s total supply is 147,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,969,520 tokens. The official message board for Fusionist is medium.com/@fusionistio. Fusionist’s official website is ace.fusionist.io. Fusionist’s official Twitter account is @fusionistio.

Fusionist Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusionist (ACE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fusionist has a current supply of 147,000,000 with 21,969,520 in circulation. The last known price of Fusionist is 10.85833074 USD and is up 4.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $81,116,824.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ace.fusionist.io/.”

