Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Grows Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,791 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 8,851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

In related news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,721,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,955,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $112.92. The stock has a market cap of $205.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.99.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.52%.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

