Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $965.86 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,913,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277,017 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $965,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 108,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,693,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 55,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,021,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:MTUM traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.15. The company had a trading volume of 960,917 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.48. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

