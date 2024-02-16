Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $603.20 Million Stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,730,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,586,344 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 7.06% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $603,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter worth $6,813,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $327,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 44.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 275,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,363,000 after buying an additional 84,751 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 124.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 12,439 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 426,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFUV traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $38.33. The stock had a trading volume of 95,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,086. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.05 and a 200-day moving average of $35.28. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $31.56 and a 52-week high of $38.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

