Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,286,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 749,402 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.33% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $875,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,013,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $411,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 64.5% during the third quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 7,899 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,512,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $712,103,000 after buying an additional 205,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 894,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IJR traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,712,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,011,088. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.39. The company has a market cap of $75.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $110.55.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

