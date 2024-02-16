Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Invests $33.01 Million in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 830,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,014,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 7.04% of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 33,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 58.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $63,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

GCOR stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.80. The stock had a trading volume of 32,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,819. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $43.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.52.

About Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (GCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Goldman Sachs US Broad Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade taxable bond index which screens securities for fundamental criteria. GCOR was launched on Sep 8, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.