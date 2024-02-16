iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,715,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,519,411 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 1.2% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 16.58% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $2,726,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth $13,092,000. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 194,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,526,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,396,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,321,000 after purchasing an additional 145,515 shares during the period. Hobart Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 44.8% in the third quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 38,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFV traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,367,038 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.94. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

