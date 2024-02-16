Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Invests $34.24 Million in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 113,321 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $34,241,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 7.7% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 2.0% in the second quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% in the second quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,661 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $363.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,327,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,590. The company has a market capitalization of $361.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $368.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $351.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.89.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.24.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

