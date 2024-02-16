Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases New Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,089,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,564,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 0.51% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 61.8% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.33. The company had a trading volume of 499,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,780. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $36.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.69 and its 200-day moving average is $34.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

