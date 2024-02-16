Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Invests $40.01 Million in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 424,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $40,013,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.24. 1,712,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,011,088. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $110.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

