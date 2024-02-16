BMO Capital Markets Boosts Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Price Target to $90.00

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.20.

Shares of Procore Technologies stock traded up $1.86 on Friday, reaching $76.45. 2,286,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,181. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.65 and a beta of 0.67. Procore Technologies has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $76.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total transaction of $189,166.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,413.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total value of $189,166.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,413.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nanci Caldwell sold 9,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $695,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,821,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 327,920 shares of company stock worth $20,664,363. 39.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCOR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Procore Technologies by 311.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,280,000 after buying an additional 369,427 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 41.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $2,460,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

