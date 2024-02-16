CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Holdings Boosted by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Hawaii grew its position in shares of CME Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of CME Group by 16.2% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 479,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,843,000 after purchasing an additional 66,703 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in CME Group by 104.7% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 286,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,002,000 after buying an additional 146,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in CME Group by 544.7% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 8,170 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.22.

CME Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CME stock traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $213.50. The company had a trading volume of 258,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,324. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.55 and a 200 day moving average of $208.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $76.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.48. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.01 and a 1-year high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $413,494.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,746.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $413,494.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,746.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,103 shares of company stock worth $3,971,672. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.