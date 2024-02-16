Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $98.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ACGL. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.21.

NASDAQ ACGL traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.66. 796,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,120. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.65 and its 200-day moving average is $80.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $62.10 and a 12-month high of $90.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.55. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 630,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 180.7% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

