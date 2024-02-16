DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT Raised to $51.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 15.36% from the stock’s current price.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on DraftKings from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on DraftKings from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.64.

DraftKings Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of DKNG traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.21. 23,343,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,994,869. The company has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.87. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $45.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 96.17%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $28,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,026,654.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 123,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $4,747,821.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 823,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,617,153.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $28,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,654.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,390,485 shares of company stock worth $132,291,151. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth $306,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at $387,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DraftKings by 49.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in DraftKings by 26.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in DraftKings by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

