Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Avantor updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.960-1.040 EPS.

Avantor Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of AVTR stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,608,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,353,361. Avantor has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantor

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Avantor by 815.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Avantor by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Avantor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Avantor from $22.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Avantor from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.14.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

