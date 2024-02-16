CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Hits New 52-Week High at $233.28

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $233.28 and last traded at $231.20, with a volume of 18751 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $228.69.

CSW Industrials Trading Up 0.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.73.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSW Industrials

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.79, for a total transaction of $202,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,544,471.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWI. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in CSW Industrials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

