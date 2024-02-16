Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.50-10.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32.

Insight Enterprises Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:NSIT traded down $4.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.04. The stock had a trading volume of 183,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,064. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.32 and its 200 day moving average is $160.63. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $117.99 and a fifty-two week high of $194.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.06). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insight Enterprises will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research increased their price target on Insight Enterprises from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Insight Enterprises

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. West Tower Group LLC raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 332.4% during the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 40.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $107,000.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.