HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.860-6.940 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6 billion-$2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.5 billion. HubSpot also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.86-6.94 EPS.

HubSpot Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE HUBS traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $610.34. The company had a trading volume of 225,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $578.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $517.19. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $356.07 and a twelve month high of $660.00.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUBS shares. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday. Capital One Financial started coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded HubSpot from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on HubSpot from $660.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $631.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 969 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $591,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,407,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $591,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,407,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total value of $3,960,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 554,450 shares in the company, valued at $258,368,155.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,036 shares of company stock valued at $22,404,275 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 6.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 515 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in HubSpot by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its position in HubSpot by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 12,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,476,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.