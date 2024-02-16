Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.61%. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Avantor updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.960-1.040 EPS.

Avantor Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:AVTR traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,358,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,346,374. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.36. Avantor has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Avantor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Avantor in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Avantor from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantor

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Avantor by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Avantor by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Avantor by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Avantor by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Avantor by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

