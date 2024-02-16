UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX) Trading 2.4% Higher

UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $799.74 and last traded at $799.74. Approximately 1,780 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 657% from the average daily volume of 235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $781.29.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $718.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $636.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN by 2.9% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN by 4.8% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN by 38.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN by 5.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

