Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.
GOLD stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.69. 6,326,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,866,465. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.22.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 54.17%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the second quarter worth about $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.
Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.
In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.
