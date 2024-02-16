Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

GOLD stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.69. 6,326,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,866,465. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.22.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 54.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOLD shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Barrick Gold

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the second quarter worth about $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.