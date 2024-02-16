Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avantor had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Avantor updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.960-1.040 EPS.

Avantor Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:AVTR traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.19. 3,367,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,375,652. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.23. Avantor has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Get Avantor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $22.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Avantor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.14.

Institutional Trading of Avantor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Avantor by 815.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Avantor in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Avantor during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Avantor by 201.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avantor

(Get Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.