Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Shares Up 6%

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.57 and last traded at $22.57. 366,107 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 607,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.30.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XNCR. Wedbush cut their price target on Xencor from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Xencor from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Xencor from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Xencor from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xencor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 0.70.

In related news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 54,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $1,048,613.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 161,675 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,261.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Xencor news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 54,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $1,048,613.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 161,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,261.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $941,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,549,603.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XNCR. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 6.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor during the third quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor during the third quarter valued at approximately $566,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor during the third quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 20.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 14,591 shares during the period.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

