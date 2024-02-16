Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Hits New 1-Year Low at $169.60

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 169.60 ($2.14) and last traded at GBX 169.60 ($2.14), with a volume of 495678 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 171.60 ($2.17).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of £1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 200.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 250.70.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers. It has strategic technology agreement with Mercedes-Benz AG.

