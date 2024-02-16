Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 929,085 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 597,411 shares.The stock last traded at $14.40 and had previously closed at $14.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ELME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Elme Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Elme Communities from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Elme Communities alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elme Communities

Elme Communities Stock Down 1.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elme Communities

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 0.95.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Elme Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elme Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Elme Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elme Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Elme Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

About Elme Communities

(Get Free Report)

Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elme Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elme Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.