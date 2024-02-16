Inventronics (CVE:IVX) Trading 10.2% Higher

Inventronics Limited (CVE:IVX – Get Free Report) was up 10.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.08 and last traded at C$1.08. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.98.

Inventronics Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of C$4.77 million, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.61.

Inventronics (CVE:IVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.46 million for the quarter. Inventronics had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 7.69%.

Inventronics Company Profile

Inventronics Limited designs, manufactures, and sells protective enclosures and related products for the telecommunications, cable, electric transmission, oil and gas, and other industries in North America. The company offers CP Pedestal series for CATV distribution equipment; IVT BOBCAT co-locate cabinet series for broadband node locations supporting remote deployment of network electronics, including power supply, batteries, and RF components; SG pedestals for utility and communication industries; and MDU enclosure series for cable and telecom companies.

