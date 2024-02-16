Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Sets New 1-Year High at $106.49

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $106.49 and last traded at $106.48, with a volume of 539731 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.23.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.75 and a 200 day moving average of $98.03. The stock has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,967,000 after purchasing an additional 108,283 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.