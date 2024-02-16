SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 71,526 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 186% from the previous session’s volume of 24,967 shares.The stock last traded at $180.02 and had previously closed at $180.37.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $683.03 million, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.86.

Get SPDR NYSE Technology ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XNTK. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 277.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

About SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.