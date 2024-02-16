iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Sets New 1-Year High at $70.80

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $70.80 and last traded at $70.78, with a volume of 18592 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.68.
iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.98 and a 200 day moving average of $66.21.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 269.3% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.
About iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF
iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 5 Semiconductor stocks under $10
- What Are Low Beta Stocks
- DraftKings: New highs not a gamble for this market
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.