iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Sets New 1-Year High at $70.80

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $70.80 and last traded at $70.78, with a volume of 18592 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.68.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.98 and a 200 day moving average of $66.21.

Get iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 269.3% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

About iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.