iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Hits New 12-Month High at $105.68

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $105.68 and last traded at $105.63, with a volume of 1454397 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.45.

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.22.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.962 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 324.6% in the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,221.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

