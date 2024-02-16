iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Hits New 12-Month High at $105.68

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $105.68 and last traded at $105.63, with a volume of 1454397 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.45.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.22.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.962 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ETF
About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF
The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.
