MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.23

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.23 and last traded at $14.20, with a volume of 107221 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Get MidCap Financial Investment alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MFIC

MidCap Financial Investment Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MidCap Financial Investment

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $929.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFIC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 138,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MidCap Financial Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MidCap Financial Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidCap Financial Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.