Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.13

Shares of The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.13 and last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 262275 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Real Brokerage from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Real Brokerage in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Real Brokerage Trading Up 6.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Real Brokerage

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.78.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Real Brokerage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its position in Real Brokerage by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 100,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Real Brokerage by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 27,861 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Real Brokerage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Real Brokerage by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 8,527 shares during the period. 33.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Real Brokerage

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It offers brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company provides agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run the business. It operates in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Canada.

