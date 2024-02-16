Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Short Interest Down 9.6% in January

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the January 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Socket Mobile Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCKT remained flat at $1.09 during trading on Friday. 1,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,451. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.19. Socket Mobile has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $2.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Socket Mobile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Socket Mobile stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 20,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.29% of Socket Mobile as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Socket Mobile

Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are used in mobile applications in the areas of point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

