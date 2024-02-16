Orion (NYSE:OEC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.050-2.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Orion also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.05 to $2.20 EPS.

Orion Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE OEC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.77. Orion has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $468.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.62 million. Orion had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Orion will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OEC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orion from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Orion from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Orion by 101.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Orion by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orion by 4.7% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Orion by 1.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orion by 121.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Orion Company Profile

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

Featured Stories

